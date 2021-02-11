THROWBACK THURSDAY: Songs from 1970!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

Duke (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

John Carpenter, Favorite Film Scores & Opinions on Goat Girl & Madlib

John Carpenter directed and composed the music for some of the most iconic horror films of all time, from Halloween to They Live. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with him about his career and new album Lost Themes III. The hosts also share a few of their favorite film scores and review some new music.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.