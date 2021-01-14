THROWBACK THURSDAY: Songs from 2006

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Cameron Crowe on Almost Famous, Opinions on Miley Cyrus & MF Doom

This week, hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved music movie Almost Famous. They revisit Jim’s interview from back in the day with writer and director Cameron Crowe. They’ll also review the new release from Miley Cyrus, bid farewell to rapper MF Doom and hear from some listeners.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.