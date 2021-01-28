THROWBACK THURSDAY: Songs from 1957!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

The Evolution of Taylor Swift, Phil Spector, Jazmine Sullivan & Sylvain Sylvain

Two of the best selling albums of 2020 were from Taylor Swift. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with music critic Kristin Stahlke about Swift’s remarkable year and what led to it. They also review a new album from singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan, bid farewell to New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain and discuss Phil Spector.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.