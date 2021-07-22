THROWBACK THURSDAY: Songs from 1987!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Dawn Richard, Opinions on Sault & Lucy Dacus

Dawn Richard is a thriving indie artist making exciting and genre blending music on her own terms. But nothing could have prepared her for the chaos that would come from beginning her career as a member of the Diddy-constructed pop group, Danity Kane. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with Dawn about her fantastic new album Second Line and about her unconventional musical trajectory. They’ll also review some new music.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.