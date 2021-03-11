THROWBACK THURSDAY: Songs from 1970!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

The Story of Fortune Records, Opinions on The Hold Steady, Julien Baker & King Gizzard & the Wizard Lizard

This week, hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot explore the history of the independent label Fortune Records. They discuss the unpredictable music, unique cast of characters and why it had famous admirers ranging from Smokey Robinson to Lou Reed. Plus, they review some new music.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.