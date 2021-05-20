THROWBACK THURSDAY: Songs from 2003!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

The Story of Malaco Records, Opinions on Miranda Lambert & girl in red

Malaco Records is the longest-running independent label in American history, but most white music fans have never heard of it. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with Rob Bowman about his book, The Last Soul Company: The Malaco Records Story. Plus, they review new records by Miranda Lambert and girl in red.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.