THROWBACK THURSDAY: songs from 1986!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

3:45 pm – In-studio with The Wild Feathers who play tonight at Mercury Ballroom!

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Miles Copeland of I.R.S. Records on R.E.M., The Police and More, Plus Opinions on Brandi Carlile & Parquet Courts

As a co-founder and executive at I.R.S. Records, Miles Copeland found success in the 1980s with a roster of artists ranging from R.E.M. to The Police to the Go-Go’s. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with Miles about his influential career and his new memoir. Plus, Jim and Greg review some new music from Brandi Carlile & Parquet Courts.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.