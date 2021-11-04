THROWBACK THURSDAY: songs from 1965!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

Duke (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

3:30 pm – Interview with a cast member of Waitress which opens November 9th as Broadway returns to Louisville!

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 8 pm)

RADIOHEAD “KID AMNESIA” RADIO SPECIAL! (8 – 9 PM)

A one-hour special that dives into the upcoming 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Radiohead’s Kid A and the following album Amnesiac, altogether titled Kid Amnesia. The first half hour will be hosted by Radiohead’s infamous tagalong, Chieftan Mews, and will focus on the previously unreleased cuts from the boxset. The second half will have WFPK’s Kyle Meredith spotlighting a few classic Radiohead interviews and playing favorites from both albums.

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

The Velvet Underground with Dir. Todd Haynes, Opinions on Ray BLK & illuminati hotties

Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot have long praised The Velvet Underground as one of the most important bands of the rock era. This week they review the new documentary film on the band and interview director Todd Haynes. Plus they review new albums by Illuminati Hotties and Ray BLK.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.