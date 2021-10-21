THROWBACK THURSDAY: songs from 1967 !

Duke (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Jimmy Jam of Jam & Lewis on His Hits With Janet Jackson & New Album, Plus Shirley Manson of Garbage

Since the 1980s, producers and songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have made huge hits with artists like Janet Jackson, Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey. But finally in 2021, the duo released their debut album as artists. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot chat with Jimmy Jam about the record and his illustrious past work. Plus, we hear the song that got Garbage’s Shirley Manson Hooked on Sonics.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.