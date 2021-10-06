Following the lead of other artists like Bob Dylan, David Crosby, Paul Simon and Christine McVie, another iconic performer has inked a deal to sell their back catalog.

The legendary Tina Turner has signed a deal with BMG that is reportedly worth more than $300 million, which is the largest deal ever done with a single artist by a publisher.

Turner’s new deal covers music from over six decades, including hit singles like “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Better Be Good to Me”, as well as the rights to Turner’s name, likeness and image.

Turner will still record new music as a Warner Records-signed artist, and said in a press release:

“Like any artist the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

