Math may not be Toadies strongest subject. Because, even though it’s technically almost 27 years old, the band will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1994 debut album, Rubberneck, by playing it in its entirety while on tour this fall.

Toadies Frontman Vaden Todd Lewis says, “I’ve said it a hundred times, but when we made this record I never expected anything like the reception it received, and am always blown away by the way the fans have kept it going. I can’t wait to get back out there and get loud again!”

Toadies will be joined on the Rubberneck tour by Reverend Horton Heat, who will be playing his 1994 album, Liquor in the Front, in its entirety. The tour kicks off September 15th in Tulsa, OK, and winds up November 5th in Houston. There is a stop in Covington, KY on October 13th if you’re up for a road trip.