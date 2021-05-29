It was 20 years ago today that the soundtrack to “What’s the Worst That Could Happen?” starring Martin Lawrence and Danny DeVito was released. The film was considers at flop bringing in $38 million at the box office with a $60 million budget. Music consisted of a blend of hip hop and contemporary R&B music. Two singles and music videos were released for the songs “Music”(performed by Erick Sermon and Marvin Gaye) and “Bang ta Dis”(performed by Benzino).

1981 today saw the release of the soundtrack to “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia”, a musical drama film starring Kristy McNichol, Dennis Quaid, and Mark Hamill. The album features songs from Glen Campbell, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Tanya Tucker, and yes, Kristy McNichol and Dennis Quaid! Need proof? Here you go:

And while it’s not a soundtrack, 40 years ago today UK reggae/dub outfit UB40 released their sophomore album, “Present Arms.” Musically, the album continued in the heavy, reverb-drenched style of their debut paired with socially and politically charged lyrics. A commercial success in the UK, it spawned two top 20 hits in ‘One in Ten‘ and ‘Don’t Let It Pass You By/Don’t Slow Down.’

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.