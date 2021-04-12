Todd Snider will release a new album called First Agnostic Church of Hope And Wonder this month and has just shared another track.

Due April 26th, the LP features a number of tributes to musicians and friends of Snider’s who sadly passed away recently, including John Prine and Jerry Jeff Walker.

This new single was co-written (remotely) with Snider’s friends Mark McClendon, Daryl Sanders and Tom Cook, as Snider told American Songwriter:

“I had been chipping away at that for awhile and had the verse. It was something I felt Alan Watts would have said, that notion that if you quit your job to go sit under a tree and become enlightened, the first thing enlightenment will tell you is ‘you need a job.’”

On his YouTube page, Snider added:

“i decided a few years ago that i was going to try to stop making up songs because i had come to the realization that there wasn’t anything to say. but upon further meditation i decided this was precisely the reason why i should keep doing it. as soon as i realized there was no point in doing what i was doing i felt like i could finally start in earnest.”

So here he is in a behind-the-scenes video along with Robbie Crowell and Tchad Blake, with “The Get Together”…

