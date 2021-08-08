Tom Jones on Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens, and 60s Psychedelic Rock

Tom Jones catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Surrounded By Time, his latest record alongside longtime co-producer Ethan Johns. The legendary singer discusses going in a new direction for sound that is both atmospheric and psychedelic at times and the surprise of having a number one album in the UK, breaking the record for oldest artist to do so, which was previously held by Bob Dylan. Speaking of Dylan, Jones tells us about covering “One More Cup of Coffee,” as well as Cat Stevens’ “Pop Star” and what that song means for him that is different from when Stevens released it. Tom also looks back at the psychedelic rock period of the late 60s and his reaction to it at the time, and what to expect from the upcoming live shows.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.