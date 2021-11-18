Tom Morello is having a very productive year!

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist just released his all-star album The Atlas Underground Fire last month, but has already announced a follow-up.

The Atlas Underground Flood will be the third entry in his collaborative series and drops December 3rd.

This time Morello has tapped the likes of My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ben Harper, IDLES, Manchester Orchestra, Alex Lifeson from Rush and Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett, to name just a few.

Here are three of those collaborations just made available, starting with “Human”, featuring Barns Courtney…

Next is Morello performing “Hard Times” with Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones and Chipotle Joe…

And finally, Morello with Ben Harper on “Raising Hell”…

