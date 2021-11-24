Tom Morello on The Atlas Underground Fire: “This is a record about survival.”

Tom Morello catches up with Kyle Meredith to dive into The Atlas Underground Fire, the continuation of his “sonic conspiracy” with artists that include Chris Stapleton, Phantogram, Damian Marley, & Mike Posner. The Rage Against the Machine guitarist tells about the record being an emotional life raft during the darker days of the pandemic, searching for the future of the electric guitar, and his work getting women musicians out of Afghanistan through his Girls With Guitars foundation. Morello also talks about covering AC/DC’s Highway To Hell with Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen and rehearsing with Rage Against the Machine for their rescheduled reunion shows.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.