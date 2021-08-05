Proving the theory that three rock gods are better than one, guitarist Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage) has tapped two heavy hitters to join him on a track from his forthcoming solo album!

The Atlas Underground Fire drops October 15th and will not only feature Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton as well as Damian Marley, the first single boasts Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and “The Boss”, Bruce Springsteen.

The two icons trade verses on a cover of the classic 1979 AC/DC rocker “Highway to Hell”, of which Morello said in a statement:

“Our version of ‘Highway To Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, (it) brings this legendary song into the future. One of the greatest rock ’n’ roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock ’n’ roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night.”

We suggest you crank this one up.

