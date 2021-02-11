Like so many events in the time of COVID-19, the 28th SXSW Film Festival is forced to be virtual this year, renamed SXSW Online.

We’re excited about a new Tom Petty documentary that will be a “centerpiece film” during the festival called Somewhere You Feel Free.

Director Mary Wharton calls it “an intimate view of a musical icon,” based on a “newly discovered archive of 16mm film” showing the rock legend working on his acclaimed 1994 album, Wildflowers.

SXSW Online will take place March 16-20 across web, mobile and premium TV viewing platforms.

Click here for more details and enjoy Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers‘ last performance of the title track, “Wildflowers”…

