The new documentary following the making of Tom Petty‘s iconic album, Wildflowers, has been released on YouTube. And you can stream it below.

Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free- The Making of Wildflowers features footage from 1993-1995 that wasn’t discovered until last year. It also features new interviews with fellow Heartbreaker Mike Campbell (who co-produced the album) and more.

In the doc, Petty says, “I spent almost 20 years with the Heartbreakers. And if I only made records with the same people all the time, I’d never learn, I’d never grow. Rick Rubin kind of guided me back into a musical place where I feel very comfortable.”

The documentary screened at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and won the Audience Award, as well as showing on SXSW Online. Now you can check it out for yourself:

