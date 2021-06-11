In the past year we’ve gotten some lovely surprises from the estate of the late Tom Petty, and now you can add a “reimagined” version of his “Angel Dream (No. 2)” to that list.

For Record Store Day tomorrow, Saturday, June 12th, a reissue of of the Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers‘ 1996 album Songs and Music from the Motion Picture She’s The One is being released as Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture She’s The One).

Petty himself was helping Ryan Ulyate with the mixes before his shocking death in 2017, in honor of the soundtrack’s 25th anniversary.

In a statement Petty’s wife, Dana, said:

“These songs are extremely special. I am grateful this record is getting the recognition it deserves. The remix Ryan Ulyate did sounds amazing, and the unreleased gems are a lovely bonus.”

Those unreleased gems include a cover of J.J. Cale‘s “Thirteen Days”, plus Petty compositions “One of Life’s Little Mysteries”, “105 Degrees” and more.

Here’s a taste of the remixed, remastered and reimagined edition comes with a visualizer for Petty’s “Angel Dream (No. 2)”…

