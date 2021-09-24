As we told you last February, a documentary on the making of Tom Petty‘s Wildflowers album made its premiere at SXSW the following month. Now the rest of us will soon get the chance to see it as well!

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of “Wildflowers” hits movie theaters October 20th– on what would have been the late icon’s 71st birthday.

Director Mary Wharton said of the film:

“Back in 1994, I was a young associate producer at VH1 when I got to work on a documentary about Tom Petty at the time that he was releasing Wildflowers. The interview shoot was in Los Angeles, and that was the first time I’d ever been to California. It rained so hard the entire time that I never got to see the California sun. But I got to meet Tom Petty and work with an early mentor, Tom Kaniewski, who taught me how music docs are made. The last words spoken in Somewhere You Feel Free come from that 1994 interview, and if you listen closely, you can hear the rain in the background. ‘Everybody’s been knocked around a little bit,’ Petty reminds us in the clip, ‘but you’ve got to keep some faith in yourself, and you’ll probably be all right.'”

The doc includes includes new interviews with the album’s co-producer, Rick Rubin, as well as Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench.

Check out the trailer…

