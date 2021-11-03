Can you dig it? Monday, December 6th – Friday, December 10th, we’ll be counting down the 500 Greatest Albums of the 60s as chosen by you. Tune in from 6 am till 7 pm and spend the week listening to these groovy tunes. Follow along till we hit #1 just before 6 pm with Laura Shine on Friday the 10th, and keep an eye on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for some fun trivia, photos and conversation. It’s gonna be outta sight!

Vote below, then listen along at wfpk.org/stream. Voting ends Sunday, November 28th at midnight.

