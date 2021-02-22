Monday, March 22nd – Friday, March 26th, we’ll be counting down the 500 Greatest Albums of the 90’s as chosen by you. Cast your vote to let us know which 90’s albums you think are da bomb! We’ll tally them up, then tune in from 6 am till 7 pm and spend the week reminiscing. It’ll be all that and a bag of chips! Vote and be entered to win some LPM bling, then follow along till we hit #1 just before 6 pm with Laura Shine on Friday the 26th.

