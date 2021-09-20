Tori Amos has announced a new album titled Ocean to Ocean. The lockdown-inspired LP follows 2017’s Native Invader and last year’s EP Christmastide.

Amos refers to the album as “a record about your losses, and how you cope with them,” in a statement. She goes on to say,

“We have all had moments that can knock us down. This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking ‘I’m done,’ how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.”

Ocean to Ocean is set to be released on October 29; a vinyl version will arrive on January 28.