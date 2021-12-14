Tori Amos on Traveling Without Moving, Speaking To Trees, and Reconnecting with Little Earthquakes

Tori Amos catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Ocean To Ocean, an album that finds her dealing with the pandemic, politics, nature, and her own personal stories from the past year. The legendary songwriter discusses writing an album with voyages without being able to leave her home, fan expectations, and connecting back to her Little Earthquakes album as a way to heal. Amos also tells us about how the muses spoke with her in this latest set and the reckoning we all have to have when it comes to nature and the environment.

