Tori Amos has shared the lead single from her recently announced upcoming album Ocean to Ocean. The new LP is the musician’s first full-length release since 2017’s Native Invader, and follows the release of last year’s EP Christmastide. Amos refers to the album as “a record about your losses, and how you cope with them.”

Ocean to Ocean is set to be released on October 29, with a vinyl release to follow on January 28. Listen to “Speaking With Trees” below.

