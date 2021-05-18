Train’s Pat Monahan heads back in time with Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Drops of Jupiter. Monahan details overcoming expectations and doubt from the industry to deliver one of the biggest songs of the era while dealing with the tragedy of losing his mother. The frontman also talks about what it was like to release an album during 9/11 and the similarities of being an artist during the pandemic, as well as the critical scrutiny he’s gotten about his lyrics.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.