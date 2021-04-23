Trampled By Turtles‘ frontman Dave Simonett will be releasing a solo EP soon.

On the band’s Instagram page Simonett wrote:

“While separated from my band mates this last year, I decided to record a small collection of songs by myself in my little writing studio in South Minneapolis. Through some dark winter months these songs became an EP I’m calling Orion.”

Orion comes out one week from today, on Friday, April 30th, and he’s given us a taste of it with these two tracks.

Give a listen to “Central Hillside Blues”…

And this is “The Sun Oh Yeah”…

