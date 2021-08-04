Well, this is an unexpected treat!

Ty Segall decided to surprise us with a new album called Harmonizer, which is available now on streaming services. Physical editions are scheduled to arrive in October.

The LP takes it’s name from Segall’s own Harmonizer Studios and was co-produced by Cooper Crain. Segall’s wife, Denée Segall, co-wrote and appears on two songs, in addition to providing the album’s photography and artwork as well.

Check out the title track…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.