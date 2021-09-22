It’s been about two years since Kentucky’s own Tyler Childers made his Red Rocks debut and now not only is he about to return for two nights, those shows will be livestreamed!

On Childer’s Facebook account he said, “Me and the boys are honored to be back at Red Rocks next week. For anyone that can’t make it in person…we’re going to livestream it again this year.”

The shows will be Wednesday, September 29th and Thursday, September 30th and each broadcast can be purchased individually or as a discounted two-show bundle through FANS. The shows will also be available on-demand through 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, October 3rd.

To get you in the mood, enjoy this clip of Tyler Childers performing “Nose on the Grindstone” at Rupp Arena in Lexington…

