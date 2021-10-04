We’ve already told you a second volume of the tribute album to the late, great John Prine was coming and shared contributions from the likes of Brandi Carlile and Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson.

Now another artist from The Bluegrass State has shared his contribution to Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2.— Tyler Childers.

Originally on Prine’s 1972 album Diamonds in the Rough, listen to Childers’ spin on “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You”…

Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2 comes out this Friday, October 8th.

