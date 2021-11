U2 have shared their first new single since they released their A. R. Rahman collaboration “Ahimsa” in 2019.

“Your Song Saved My Life” is from the soundtrack to the upcoming animated film Sing 2— which conveniently features U2 frontman Bono as the voice of, yes, a reclusive lion rock star!

Give a listen…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.