While we can’t see a U2 concert in person for the time being, Bono and the band may be giving us the next best thing.

Starting tomorrow– St. Patrick’s Day, naturally– they’ll will share U2: The Virtual Road, a series of four of the band’s previous concerts, on YouTube.

Tomorrow’s show, of course, will be one at Ireland’s Slade Castle from September of 2001, followed by a familiar one Thursday, March 25th, as U2 will stream their iconic 1983 Red Rocks show, which was famously released as the concert film Under a Blood Red Sky.

A 1997 stop on their PopMart tour in Mexico City is next on Thursday, April 1st, with the series culminating on Saturday, April 10th, with a stream of the final show of the Innocence + Experience Tour, in December of 2016 in Paris.

U2 said in a statement:

“Every show is memorable for us but these four particularly so. It’s exciting to be on the road again… Embracing all the wonder of the virtual road… And especially exciting to be joined by such a brilliant line-up of fellow travellers in Dermot Kennedy, Fontaines D.C., Carla Morrison and Feu! Chatterton,” who were the opening acts, respectively, for these shows.

Check out the trailer for the series!

