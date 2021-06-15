U2 guitarist The Edge has joined charity Love Welcomes to design a new guitar strap with proceeds from the sale going to support refugee women.

Love Welcomes is described as “a social enterprise that helps refugee women begin to stitch their lives back together by providing skills training, employment and humanitarian support.”

Each of the guitar straps designed by The Edge includes a recycled piece of the orange life vests worn by the refugees as they crossed the Mediterranean and have been hand sewn by the refugee women supporting Love Welcomes. The first 500 made-to-order straps will contain a personally signed postcard from The Edge.

The Edge said in a statement, “In difficult times, we all cling to the hope of a better future. Love Welcomes works with women and families who have been through the very worst of times, unimaginable trauma and life-changing events.”

