Unknown Mortal Orchestra started an annual tradition in 2013 of releasing an ambient instrumental track around Christmastime. This year’s offering arrived as a 19-minute track titled “SB-09” and features bandleader Ruban Nielson’s brother Kody on the drums.

“SB-09” follows this year’s singles “Weekend Run” and “That Life.” Listen to the new track below.

