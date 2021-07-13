George Harrison‘s classic album, All Things Must Pass, turned 50 years old in 2020. To commemorate the milestone, a 50th anniversary edition is being released this summer.

The special edition will contain some new mixes, alternative takes and demos, such as this previously unreleased song, “Cosmic Empire”. While the tune has popped up on bootlegs before, this is its first official release. In addition, a new mix of the song “Run of the Mill” was also released.

Produced by Harrison‘s son Dhani, the reissue also features some unheard jam sessions and studio chatter with some of George‘s friends who helped make the album, such as Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Peter Frampton and Dave Mason.

The 50th anniversary edition of All Things Must Pass is set for release on August 6th.

