Prince‘s estate announced in April that a complete and previously unreleased album titled Welcome 2 America will be out this year. The news arrived with the title track, and now another new single, “Born 2 Die”, has been released.

Morris Hayes, Prince‘s musical director, shared how Dr. Cornel West and Curtis Mayfield influenced the track after Prince “had been watching videos of his friend Dr. Cornel West on YouTube.” He said, “During one speech, Dr. West said, ‘I love my brother Prince, but he’s no Curtis Mayfield.’ So Prince said, ‘Oh really? We will see.’”

Welcome 2 America is set to be released on July 30. Listen to “Born 2 Die” below.

