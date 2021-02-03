Weezer released their most recent album OK Human last Friday, and their metal-inspired effort Van Weezer is set to be released May 7th. Now, on top of that, they have announced plans for a 4-part concept album.

The ambitious new project will be based on Earth’s seasons, and the winter edition is heavily influenced by artists like Elliott Smith. Frontman Rivers Cuomo shared the plans on Apple Music’s Strombo Show earlier this week. He said, “The next idea is a four album set, where each album corresponds to one of the four seasons. And then each album has a very different vibe and lyrical theme.” For the coldest part of the year, he plans to evoke the spirit of “90s singer songwriters like Elliott Smith,” and mark the project with “lots of loss and despair and kind of quiet.”

Cuomo also mentioned a “dance rock” vibe for the fall edition, referencing Franz Ferdinand as an influence.

No release schedule has be announced, but with OK Human fresh off the presses and Van Weezer on the way, fans have plenty to hold them over.