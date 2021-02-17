Uriah Heep lead man Mick Box jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss the 50 Years In Rock box set, which includes 23 CDs and 4 compilations of curated favorites from individual members. Box tells us about the early days of the band when they transitioned from Spice to Uriah Heep and finding their sound, through eventually making a breakthrough with their masterpiece, Look At Yourself. The hard rock legend also talks about using fantasy lyrics, creating new artwork for the Magician’s Birthday LP, finding a reset during the Firefly era, and being true to themselves as trends changed throughout the 80s and 90s. Box also gives an update on their next record, which they were set to record before the lockdown.

Listen at 6p ET tonight for a full hour of Uriah Heep and classic 70s prog!

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.