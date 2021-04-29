A new show based on the format of the legendary British music program Later… with Jools Holland is reportedly in the works with host John Mayer. Variety reported on April 28 that the songwriter and guitarist is nearing a deal with streaming service Paramount Plus for the new performance and interview series.

The deal would spark a weekly release of the full episodes, as well as well as airings of performance segments on CBS. There is also talk of a possible connection to the CBS-hosted Grammy Awards.

No official announcement of Later… with John Mayer show has been made.