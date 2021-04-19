To promote his forthcoming double album Van Morrison will do a livestream special for the very first time!

The simply named Latest Record Project: Volume 1 drops May 7th and will be the legendary singer-songwriter’s 42nd studio release.

In honor of this auspicious occasion, Morrison will will stream a concert the following day from Real World Studios in Wiltshire, UK, via nugs.net, that will not only highlight tracks from the new album, but some fan favorites as well.

The livestream gets underway at 3PM ET Saturday, May 8th and you can click here for ticket info.

