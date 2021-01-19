It takes a special kind of mind and/or madness to envision a mash-up of “Enter Sandman” and “Hip to Be Square”.

Bill McClintock is the mastermind behind this viral combination– and it’s not the first time he’s tackled unlikely musical unions.

McClintock previously did mash-ups of the likes of Slipknot with The Spice Girls along with Pantera and Bill Withers, but has now fixed his gaze (and considerable time) on Metallica and Huey Lewis and the News.

And it works shockingly well!

Check out “Hip to Be the Sandman” by James Hetfield and the News…

