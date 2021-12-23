A new concert documentary, Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, is coming soon to CNN. The new film showcases Carole King & James Taylor performing gems from their catalogues as well as interviews looking back on their impressive careers. Fans can also look forward to previously unseen footage as well as highlights from joint live shows from 1970 through 2007.

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name is set to premiere on January 2 at 9pm ET via CNN and will be available for livestream via CNNgo.

Watch the new trailer via Rolling Stone here.

