ABBA shared a music video for their newest single, and first ever Christmas song, “Little Things.” The new song is featured on their new album Voyage, and is described as, “a gentle reflection on the joy of Christmas morning and family time around this special time of year.”

Proceeds from the song benefit Unicef’s Global Child Protection Fund. ABBA said of the partnership:

“We think it is impossible to eradicate poverty without the empowerment of women. That’s why we support Unicef in protecting girls from sexual violence and empowering them through the Global Child Protection Fund. We have done so for many years with our song ‘Chiquitita’ and now we have decided to give Unicef a Christmas gift in the form of a second song: ‘Little Things’ from our album ‘Voyage!’”.

Watch the new video for “Little Things” below.