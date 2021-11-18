Adele is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated and already critically-acclaimed album 30 tomorrow (November 19). She took to social media to give fans a preview of “To Be Loved,” a song that is already a favorite among those who have had a chance to hear the album, and it is easy to see why that is. The “Easy On Me” singer delivers a casual, yet captivating, performance of the heartbreaking ballad from her own living room.

Critics are already calling 30 Adele‘s best album yet. The general public gets to see for themselves tomorrow. Watch her perform “To Be Loved” from her living room below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.