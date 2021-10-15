After a 6-year hiatus and some light teasing, Adele is finally back with new music. Her new album 30 is set to be released on November 19, and she released a new track titled “Easy On Me” ahead of the release. The song arrived with a music video directed by Xavier Dolan, who created the visual for Adele‘s 2015 hit “Hello.”

“I was honestly hoping for this to happen.” Dolan shared in a statement. “For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

Watch the video for “Easy On Me” below.

