L.A. based singer-songwriter serpentwithfeet released his EP Apparition last April, and is now gearing up to release his second full-length album. The upcoming album, titled DEACON, is the follow-up to 2018’s soil, and is expected in March.

serpentwithfeet shared his intention behind the new album saying, “I originally approached this project wanting to make something that felt very sensuous.” He’s branching out from his previous sound, and making, “something a lot softer, a lot more gentle than [his] previous work.”

The lead single, “Fellowship”, was co-written by Sampha and Lil Silva, and arrives with a romantic new music video. The rest of DEACON will be out March 26th. Watch the new music video for “Fellowship” below.