New York singer-songwriter Amber Mark is gearing up for the release of her debut album, and just shared a video for her newest single “Competition.” It follows the previously released single “Worth It,” both of which are expected to be on the forthcoming album.

Mark released a statement about the new song saying, “I hold this one so close to my heart. ‘Competition’ comes from a state of always comparing yourself to others and how ruthless that competitive nature can be towards yourself and towards others.” She added, “The song is a reminder of how much stronger we are together.”

Amber Mark‘s debut album is expected later this year. Check out the video for “Competition” below.

