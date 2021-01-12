The name Billie Holiday doesn’t immediately make you think “civil rights activist,” and the name Andra Day doesn’t immediately spark the idea of a film actor. But, Academy Award-winning director Lee Daniels is making it a point to open audiences’ minds about both with his new film The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The new movie focuses on the FBI’s efforts to suppress Billie Holiday‘s performances of her now legendary song “Strange Fruit”.

Daniels says, “When you think of Billie Holiday, you think of this brilliant tortured jazz singer that happened to have been a drug addict. I didn’t know that she kicked off the Civil Rights movement. Before there was a Civil Rights movement, there was Billie Holiday and ‘Strange Fruit.’ The government saw that song as a threat and she was a target. That’s history and they keep it from us.”

Natasha Lyonne stars as famous actress Tallulah Bankhead, who had a complicated relationship with Holiday. The film also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Trevante Rhodes, and Garrett Hedlund as FBI agent Harry Anslinger.

The United States vs Billie Holiday premieres on Hulu February 26. Watch the trailer below.