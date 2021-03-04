Former Squirrel Nut Zippers bandmates Andrew Bird & Jimbo Mathus have teamed up for a collaboration that is years in the making. Bird described the new collection, titled These 13, as “just guitar, fiddle and our very different voices.”

The duo is releasing their long-awaited collaborative album tomorrow, and have shared one more offering ahead of the album.

The offering comes in the form of a live performance of their most recent sneak peek into the album, a song entitled “Encircle My Love.” The performance follows in the trend of the previously released These 13 songs, “Sweet Oblivion” and “Poor Lost Souls”, with a live outdoor rendition of the new tune.

Watch Andrew Bird & Jimbo Mathus perform their new single “Encircle My Love” below. The new album These 13 drops tomorrow.